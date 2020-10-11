 Skip to main content
Bob and Mona Dubas
50th Wedding Anniversary, Oct. 10, 1970

Bob Dubas

Happy 70th Birthday, Oct. 13, 1950

In celebration of several milestones, a card shower is being hosted by their children and spouses, Keith and Heather Dubas and Kristin and Brian Caspar. Grandchildren include, Tyler Dubas (married Claire Monroe Sept. 6, 2020), Dylan Dubas, Keyara Caspar and Blake Caspar.

Please send cards to: 5962 N. Quandt Road, Grand Island, NE 68801

