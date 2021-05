Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary

Brad and Maureen Brush

Brad and Maureen were married June 6, 1971, in Grand Island and will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, June 6, 2021.

Please help Brad, Maureen and their families celebrate the special day with a card shower.

Send your best wishes and prayers for them to:

1208 W. Eighth St., Grand Island, NE 68801

The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace. Psalms 29:11