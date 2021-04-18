 Skip to main content
Brian and Jean (Rinke) Cook
Brian and Jean (Rinke) Cook

Brian and Jean (Rinke) Cook

Brian and Jean Cook

Happy 25th Anniversary

Jean Rinke and Brian Cook were married April 20, 1997, at the Wood River Methodist Church.

Their family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be mailed to:

Brian and Jean Cook

2112 Sheridan Ave.

Grand Island, NE 68803

