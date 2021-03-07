Bruce and Sharon Kleint

Golden Anniversary

The family of Bruce and Sharon Kleint of Grand Island would like to request a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Bruce and Sharon were joined in marriage March 7, 1971. Children are Todd and Jill Kleint, Travis and Tina Kleint and Just and Stacey Kleint, all of Grand Island. They are also blessed with 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with a third on the on the way. We would like to express our love and admiration for them.

We would also like them to know how proud we are of them for their love and dedication to one another for the last 50 years. You can mail cards to:

Bruce and Sharon Kleint, 2616 Cochin St., Grand Island, NE 68801