Butch and Kathy Hurst
50th Wedding Anniversary
In celebration of Butch and Kathy (Fries) Hurst’s 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 12, their family would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations may be sent to:
2009 Sheridan Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803
Their family includes son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Nikki Hurst; granddaughter and husband, Brittney and Kris Martin; and great-granddaughters, Karsyn and Berkley Martin.
