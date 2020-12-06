 Skip to main content
Butch and Kathy Hurst
50th Wedding Anniversary

In celebration of Butch and Kathy (Fries) Hurst’s 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 12, their family would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations may be sent to:

2009 Sheridan Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803

Their family includes son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Nikki Hurst; granddaughter and husband, Brittney and Kris Martin; and great-granddaughters, Karsyn and Berkley Martin.

