Carl and Linda Fricke Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl and Linda FrickeMarried 57 YearsCarl and Linda Fricke, long-time residents of Grand Island, will be celebrating their 57th anniversary.If you would like to send a card, their address is:321 N. Chestnut, Rm. 96Lindsborg, KS 67456 0 comments Tags Carl Linda Fricke Anniversary Resident Address Grand Island N. Chestnut Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Bill and Jude Lammert Oct 3, 2021 50th Anniversary! Anniversaries Brent and Susan Ahrens Oct 10, 2021 Celebrating 50 Years Anniversaries Ken and Sandy Kendall Oct 3, 2021 Happy 50th Anniversary! Anniversaries Isadore "Isy" and Marilyn Jonak Sep 26, 2021 Happy 65th Anniversary Anniversaries Johnny and Phyllis Piontkowski Sep 19, 2021 Johnny and Phyllis Piontkowski