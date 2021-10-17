 Skip to main content
Carl and Linda Fricke
Married 57 Years

Carl and Linda Fricke, long-time residents of Grand Island, will be celebrating their 57th anniversary.

If you would like to send a card, their address is:

321 N. Chestnut, Rm. 96

Lindsborg, KS 67456

