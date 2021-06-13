 Skip to main content
Charles and Lana Staab
Charles and Lana Staab

Charles and Lana Staab

Charles and Lana Staab

Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Lana and Charles Staab were married June 5, 1971, and will be celebrating their 50th anniversary June 5, 2021. They were married at United Methodist Church in Grand Island. They were blessed with two sons who later married and have blessed them with six grandchildren, five boys and one girl.

Both were partners in the family business, Rich & Sons Camper Sales, for 40-plus years; both are now retired. The dealership is now owned and operated by a third generation, their two sons, Tony and Nick.

We will be celebrating with a family dinner and later a summer of travel in our RV.

Best wishes can be sent to:

1812 Del Mar Circle, Grand Island, NE 68803

