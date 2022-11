Charles & Rose Hollingsworth

50 Years

On Nov. 24, 2022, Charles and Rose will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Their family includes Philip Hollingsworth of Cairo, Eric and Nicole Hollingsworth of Kearney and Yolanda and Chad Pieper of Grand Island. They have four grandchildren, Shyann and Austin Hollingsworth and Owen and Carston Pieper.

Please help honor them with a card shower.

Cards of congratulations will reach them at:

6687 N. NE Highway 11

Cairo, NE 68824-9800