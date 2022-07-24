Claire Wilson and Riley Baasch

Claire and Riley Baasch

Wilson-Baasch

Claire Nicole Wilson and Riley John Baasch were united in marriage Sept. 25, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Omaha, with Father Pietramalie officiating.

Parents of the couple are John and Lisa Baasch of Grand Island and Tim and Beth Wilson of Omaha.

The couple celebrated with a reception at the Happy Hollow Country Club in Omaha.

Claire has a BS in Biology and a BS in Nursing. Riley graduated with a BA and an MBA.

The couple live in Grand Island, where Claire works at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and Riley is the CFO for John Baasch Augers.