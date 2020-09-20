 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Craig and Joyce (Jarzynka) Kamler
0 comments

Craig and Joyce (Jarzynka) Kamler

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Craig and Joyce (Jarzynka) Kamler

Craig and Joyce Kamler Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Craig and Joyce (Jarzynka) Kamler were married Sept. 27, 1980, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton, Neb.

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their family. Their children include, Jonathan, Trudy and Josie Kamler of San Antonio, Texas, and Chris and Jessica Fiorelli of Broken Bow.

Cards and congratulations may be sent to:

P.O. Box 154, Ashton, NE 68817

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts