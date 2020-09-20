Craig and Joyce Kamler Celebrate 40th Anniversary
Craig and Joyce (Jarzynka) Kamler were married Sept. 27, 1980, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton, Neb.
In celebration of their 40th anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their family. Their children include, Jonathan, Trudy and Josie Kamler of San Antonio, Texas, and Chris and Jessica Fiorelli of Broken Bow.
Cards and congratulations may be sent to:
P.O. Box 154, Ashton, NE 68817
