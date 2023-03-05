Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary
Dale and Levada Nielson are celebrating 65 years of marriage with a dance from 2 to 5:30 p.m. March 12 at the Liederkranz. Music is provided by the Czechlanders Orchestra. You are invited to come and enjoy. No gifts, please.
Dale E. Nielson and Levada Svitak were married March 9, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Central City. They have been blessed with eight sons, Keith, James, Neal, Dale, Steven, Deane, David and Ronald, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.