Dan and Luella Spilinek

Happy 60th Anniversary

Dan and Luella (Harkness) Spilinek of Ord will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married June 16, 1963, at the Mira Valley EUB Church south of Ord.

Their family includes Brad and Dana Spilinek of North Pole, Alaska, Dianne and Donald Smith of Grand Island, and Jeff and Renee Spilinek of Gretna. They have seven grandchildren, Brittany Spilinek and Zachary Spilinek of Salt Lake City, Sophia Spilinek of North Pole, Elizabeth and Marley Tembo of Grand Island, Micah Smith of Grand Island, and Caleb and Ashley Spilinek of Gretna. They have one great-grandchild, Abraham Tembo of Grand Island.

An open house is planned in their honor from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at the Valley County Fairgrounds in Ord.

Cards may be sent to the couple at:

47592 Tower Road, Ord, NE 68862