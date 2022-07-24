 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dave and Nancy Klimek

  • 0
Dave and Nancy Klimek

Dave and Nancy Klimek

Happy 40th Anniversary

Dave and Nancy Klimek are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on July 31, 2022. Nancy also recently retired after working for the Veterans Home as the manager of Recreation and Volunteer Services for 40 years.

Their family includes a son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Hollie Klimek of Grand Island and four grandchildren; and two daughters and a son-in-law, Allison Klimek of Hondo, Texas, and Tara Klimek and Eric Summerlin of Hondo, Texas.

Cards can be sent to:

1423 Howard Place, Grand Island, NE 68803

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts