Dave and Nancy Klimek

Happy 40th Anniversary

Dave and Nancy Klimek are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on July 31, 2022. Nancy also recently retired after working for the Veterans Home as the manager of Recreation and Volunteer Services for 40 years.

Their family includes a son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Hollie Klimek of Grand Island and four grandchildren; and two daughters and a son-in-law, Allison Klimek of Hondo, Texas, and Tara Klimek and Eric Summerlin of Hondo, Texas.

Cards can be sent to:

1423 Howard Place, Grand Island, NE 68803