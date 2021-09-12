 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David and Rashelle Grim
0 comments

David and Rashelle Grim

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Happy 50th Anniversary

David & Rashelle Grim

A card shower is being requested for David “Bugger” and Rashelle Grim for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Bugger and Rashelle said vows on Sept. 25, 1971, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Dannebrog, Neb. Together they raised three children and are blessed with 10 grandchildren.

Please help celebrate 50 years of love, dedication, faith and family. Sadly, due to COVID-19 we will have to celebrate in person on year 51.

Please send cards to:

953 Salem Road

Farewell, NE 68838

Thank you in advance for helping us celebrate this milestone.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts