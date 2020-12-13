 Skip to main content
Dean and ‘Cookie’ Rasmussen
Ellora “Cookie” Cook and Dean Rasmussen were married on Dec. 16, 1950, at North Loup United Methodist Church.

Their family, including sons and daughter-in-laws, Mike and Cathy Rasmussen and David and Sandi Rasmussen, and daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dave Nelson, and their families, are asking for you to shower them with cards!

2615 Victory Lane, Hastings, NE 68901

They are incredible role models!

