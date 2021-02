Dean Leroy and Leigh Ann Smelker

50th Anniversary

They have been putting up with each other’s antics for 50 years.

They were joined into marriage on Saturday, Feb. 13, 1971.

Then they decided to renew their vows on Saturday, Feb. 13, 1993.

We are asking for a card shower:

Please mail cards to:

1803 10th Ave., Central City, NE 68826