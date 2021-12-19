50th Anniversary

Dennis ‘Jake’ and Jan Jakob

Dennis “Jake” Jakob and Jan Kunze were married Dec. 18, 1971, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with a reception and dance at the Platt Duetsche.

They were blessed with three children and families,

Jay and Jamie, Max and Lucy Jakob of Elkhorn

Jon and Rachel, Korben, Drew and Sawyer Jakob of Grand Island

and Jill and Andy, Jakob and Tyson Bonczynski of Lone Tree, Colo.

A family celebration was held at the Saddle Club, followed by the celebration of Christmas at their home.

Cards may be sent to:

4419 Calvin Drive

Grand Island, NE 68801