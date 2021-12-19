50th Anniversary
Dennis ‘Jake’ and Jan Jakob
Dennis “Jake” Jakob and Jan Kunze were married Dec. 18, 1971, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with a reception and dance at the Platt Duetsche.
They were blessed with three children and families,
Jay and Jamie, Max and Lucy Jakob of Elkhorn
Jon and Rachel, Korben, Drew and Sawyer Jakob of Grand Island
and Jill and Andy, Jakob and Tyson Bonczynski of Lone Tree, Colo.
A family celebration was held at the Saddle Club, followed by the celebration of Christmas at their home.
Cards may be sent to:
4419 Calvin Drive
Grand Island, NE 68801