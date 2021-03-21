 Skip to main content
Deryl and Jo Ann (Cranford) Sorgenfrei
Happy 50th Anniversary

Deryl and Jo Ann (Cranford) Sorgenfrei were married April 3, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. For their 50th anniversary, they will renew their vows on March 27, officiated by Pastor Snoberger.

They have two children, Tina Jensen of Gretna and husband, Lance; and James Sorgenfrei of Hastings and wife, Marcy. They have five grandchildren.

Card shower requested. Send wishes to:

Deryl and Jo Ann Sorgenfrei

104 Campbell Ave., Doniphan, NE 68832

