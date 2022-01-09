Don and Barbara Saladen

60th Wedding Anniversary

Don and Barbara Saladen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 6, 2022.

We will be honoring them with a card shower to recognize this special event. If you don’t know their address, cards may be mailed to:

P.O. Box 355, Wood River, NE 68883

Their family includes a son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Sandy Saladen of Wood River, and two granddaughters, Sarah of St. Joseph, Mo., and Mallory of Kansas City, Mo.

Don and Barbara were married Jan. 6, 1962, at Toluca Lake Community Church in North Hollywood, Calif.