Don and Grace Frei
65 Years

Don and Grace Frei were married Aug. 27, 1955, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

Don worked for Moslander Distributing (Hamm’s Beer) and then farmed up until his retirement. Grace was a stay-at-home mother and later worked for the Grand Island Public Schools among other volunteer activities.

Happy anniversary, Mom and Dad, from your four children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. We love you and thank God for blessing us with you!

