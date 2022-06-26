Don and Jan Placke
Happy 50th Anniversary
Don and Jan Placke will be celebrating their 50th golden wedding anniversary Saturday, July 9. The celebration will begin with a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels in Central City followed by a family dinner. An open house reception will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1784 Fairgrounds Road, in Central City.
Don Placke and Jan Schauf were united in love July 15, 1972, at St. James Catholic Church in Augusta, Kan. Their family includes their daughter Heather Church and her husband Wade, a son Ashley Placke and his wife Audrey, daughter Meghan Placke and three grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to the couple at:
1606 18th St., Central City, NE 68826