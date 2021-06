Doug and Shirley Higgins — Happy 60th Anniversary

Doug and Shirley (Catlett) Higgins of Loup City will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married June 30, 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia, Neb.

Their family includes Michele and Denny Fleer of Yankton, S.D., Mike Higgins of Greeley, Colo., Marche Jasper of Summerville, S.C., and Mark and Deb Higgins of Loup City.

Cards can be sent to:

1111 K St., Loup City, NE 68853