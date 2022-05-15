Duane & Diane Schleichardt

Celebrating 25th Anniversary

Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt were married 25 years ago on May 17 in Doniphan, Neb.

In the words of the song so dear to our hearts from our wedding day in 1997: “I used to have a wish, One day I’d feel like this, Now I know love exists, Cause it’s “Standing Right Next to Me.”

Thank you to the love of my life for 25 years, the best love and life I could ever have imagined.

We ARE SoulMates, forever and ever and ever.

Love, your Wife

A CELEBRATION IS PLANNED FOR LATER THIS SUMMER