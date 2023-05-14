50th Anniversary

Frank and Nancy (Sorensen) Zavala

Card shower — send to:

Frank and Nancy Zavala, 2016 S. 45th St., Lincoln, NE 68506.

Fifty years ago, on May 19, 1973, at St. Mary’s Cathollic Church in Wood River, Nebraska, they were married.

They were blessed with three children and nine grandchildren: son Chad, daughter-in-law Leigh, and grandchildren Cade and Tessa of Bellevue; son Brett, daughter-in-law Traci, and grandchildren Kinsley, Addison, Jocelyn and Brody of Omaha; daughter Ali, son-in-law Brandon Beckman, and grandchildren Easton, Paxton and Jaxton of Lincoln.

They moved to Lincoln three years ago to be closer to their children, after being life-long residents of Grand Island.