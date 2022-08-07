Happy 50th Anniversary
Freddie Jr. and Bette Plummer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 12, 2022. They were united in married Aug. 12, 1972, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The couple has made their home in Grand Island.
The family would like to have a card shower in their honor.
Cards may be sent to:
3719 E. Bismark Road
Grand Island, NE 68801
Their family includes Brandi Christensen, the late Jaime Plummer, Danielle Murphy and the late Tom Murphy, Bryan Plummer and Nikki Hall, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.