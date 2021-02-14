Gary and Verla Williams
Happy 60th Anniversary
Gary and Verla Williams of Giltner, Neb., and Edinburg, Texas, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 25.
They were married on Feb. 25, 1961, in Giltner.
Please join their four sons and families, Kevin and Tracy, Todd and Marilyn, Craig and Lori and Rick and Shelly, in celebrating their 60 years together. To celebrate, their family is requesting a card shower.
Cards may be mailed to:
RGBI
4300 S. Business Highway 281
Edinburg, TX 78539