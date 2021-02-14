 Skip to main content
Gary and Verla Williams
Gary and Verla Williams

Gary and Verla Williams

Gary and Verla Williams

Happy 60th Anniversary

Gary and Verla Williams of Giltner, Neb., and Edinburg, Texas, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 25.

They were married on Feb. 25, 1961, in Giltner.

Please join their four sons and families, Kevin and Tracy, Todd and Marilyn, Craig and Lori and Rick and Shelly, in celebrating their 60 years together. To celebrate, their family is requesting a card shower.

Cards may be mailed to:

RGBI

4300 S. Business Highway 281

Edinburg, TX 78539

