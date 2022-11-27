 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gene and Darlene Hadenfeldt

Happy 60th Anniversary

Gene and Darlene Hadenfeldt will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 30, 2022. Harvey Eugene and Darlene Kay Spiehs were married in 1962 at Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo.

Their immediate family includes two daughters, and five granddaughters:

Lois and Willie Hixson and Lisa and Aubrey Boucher

granddaughters, Kaci and Max Anderson, Kori Hixson and Ryan Pflughoeft, Kiley Hixson, Brook and Tannor Mroczek and Boston Boucher.

Please celebrate with us! Cards will reach them at:

2080 N. Nebraska Highway 11, Wood River, NE 68883

