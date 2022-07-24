 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gene and Donna Cargill

65th Wedding Anniversary

Gene and Donna Cargill will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the Gathering Place at Trinity United Methodist Church, Fifth and Elm streets in Grand Island.

Hosting the event are their children and grandchildren.

Eugene “Gene” Cargill and Donna Anderson were married July 28, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in St Paul.

Come help us celebrate or cards may be sent to:

4043 Patchwork Place, Grand Island, NE 68803

No gifts, please.

