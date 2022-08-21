 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald and Jill Foltz

Celebrating 40th Anniversary

The family of Gerald and Jill Foltz requests a card shower in honor of their 40th wedding anniversary.

Gerald and Jill Foltz of Greeley will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary Sept. 3, 2022. The couple was married into holy matrimony Sept. 3, 1982, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Spalding, Neb.

Gerald continues to farm in Greeley and Jill recently retired from the school system after 34 years with GIPS as a school nurse. They have four children, Jordan Foltz and his wife Marissa of Greeley, Caroline Perry and her husband Brandon of Aurora, the late Sam Foltz, and Betsy Foltz of Phillips. They also have five grandchildren, Lane and Max Foltz of Greeley, as well as Preslee, Traxton and Cutler Perry of Aurora.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to:

4187 Michigan Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803

