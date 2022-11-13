Gil & Mary Celebrate 60 Years

This year’s Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, will be an extra special day for Gilbert and Mary Kuntz — the celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary spent with family who love them. Gil and Mary were married Saturday, Nov. 24, 1962, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, Neb.

They have three children, Michael Kuntz and Deborah Osbern of Seattle, Wash., Jim Kuntz of Lincoln and Mary Lou and Mark Brasee of Omaha. Their grandson, Joe Kuntz, attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Please help us honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations will reach them at:

1001 W. Division St., Grand Island, NE 68801

This has been their first and only home for 60 years.