Glen and Ina Clair (Woody) Dudley
65th Wedding Anniversary

Glen Dudley of Litchfield and Ina Claire Woody of Arcadia were married April 8, 1956, at the Woody home in Arcadia. The couple has resided in Farwell since 1967.

They have one son, Eugene of Sargent, and two daughters, Darlene and Ronnie Sweley of Litchfield and Beth and Kelly Cumming of Dannebrog. They have six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Their family requests a card shower for their 65th anniversary.

Please send cards to:

1142 Salem Road, Farwell, NE 68838

