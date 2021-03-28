Glen and Ina Clair (Woody) Dudley

Glen Dudley of Litchfield and Ina Claire Woody of Arcadia were married April 8, 1956, at the Woody home in Arcadia. The couple has resided in Farwell since 1967.

They have one son, Eugene of Sargent, and two daughters, Darlene and Ronnie Sweley of Litchfield and Beth and Kelly Cumming of Dannebrog. They have six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.