Glenn and Loretta Palensky
Card Shower Requested for Glenn and Loretta Palensky!

It has been 60 years since they both said “I do!”

9/3/1960 - 9/3/2020

Cards can be sent to:

4340 Aster Drive, Grand Island, NE 68803

