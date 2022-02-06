Gordon and Sally (Cosgriff) Graf Feb 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 50th Wedding AnniversaryMom & Dad!Please help us celebrate Gordon and Sally (Cosgriff) Graf’s 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 6 with a card shower.Love,Amy, Missy, Lacey and familiesSend cards to:3463 W. Lepin Road, Doniphan, NE 68832 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Dick and Jeannette (Shafer) Haag Jan 30, 2022 Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary Anniversaries Milvern and Betty (Cowell) Noffke Jan 16, 2022 Milvern & Betty Noffke Anniversaries Don and Barbara Saladen Jan 9, 2022 Don and Barbara Saladen Anniversaries Ron and Brenda Riley Jan 16, 2022 Ron & Brenda Riley