Greg and Kathy Eirick
Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Greg and Kathy Eirick of Grand Island will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 3.

Their children and grandchildren would like family and friends to honor them with a card shower.

Please send congratulations to:

4051 Palace Drive, Grand Island, NE 68803

Greg and Kathy’s family includes Michelle and Jerry Watson and Jamie and Philip Ziola, all of Grand Island, and grandchildren, Jordan Watson of Lincoln, McKenna Watson of Kearney and Bryson Ziola of Grand Island.

Greg Eirick and Kathy Meyer were married July 3, 1971, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul.

