H. Chris and Betty (Lindell) Sorensen

H. Chris and Betty Sorensen

Celebrating Golden Anniversary

H. Chris Sorensen married Betty (Lindell) Sorensen on May 29, 1971.

The couple met through mutual relatives in Arcadia, Neb., where Betty grew up. They dated for two years before getting married at Arcadia Calvary Baptist Church. Nine years into marriage the couple welcomed their son Wade into their lives. When Wade was six years old, the couple adopted Brett.

The past 50 years has taken them on many adventures as a family, including both boys getting married, camping, fishing, boating, barbecues and spending time with the family pets. Chris and Betty love spending time with their grandsons, Michael, age 11, and Aideyn, age 8, as well as extended family and friends.

Please help us celebrate their golden anniversary with a card shower.

Any cards can be sent to:

P.O. Box 158, Cairo, NE 68824