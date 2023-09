The family of Herb and Jean Peters is requesting a card shower to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13.

Their son Ross, along with his wife Norma, and step-grandchildren, Justin and Jennifer Klute of Elkhorn, Joe and Becky Klute of Kearney, Denae and Mark Nuismer of Elkhorn and Devrie Bradley of Elkhorn (along with eight step-great-grandchildren) would like cards sent to Herb and Jean at: