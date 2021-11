Herb and LaNita Roeser

Celebrating 50th Anniversary

The family of Herb and LaNita Roeser are excited to announce the celebration of 50 years of marriage on Nov. 26, 2021.

Herb and LaNita were united in marriage Nov. 26, 1971, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney, Neb.

Please join us in a card shower. Cards may be sent to:

2316 Pioneer Blvd., Grand Island, NE 68801