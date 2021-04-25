Jerry and Sandie Czarnick Apr 25, 2021 40 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Golden Anniversary to Jerry and Sandie CzarnickHappy Birthday to Sandie50 years of marriage + 19 kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren = 70 years blessed (Sandie)Cards may be sent to: 43 Kuester Lake, Grand Island, NE 68801 0 comments Tags Sandie Czarnick Jerry Grandchild Birthday Grand Island Ne Golden Anniversary Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Brian and Jean (Rinke) Cook Apr 18, 2021 Brian and Jean Cook Anniversaries Duane and Dorothy Dudney Apr 18, 2021 Duane and Dorothy Dudney Anniversaries Steve and Beverly Warnke Mar 28, 2021 Steve and Beverly Warnke