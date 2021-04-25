 Skip to main content
Jerry and Sandie Czarnick
Happy Golden Anniversary to Jerry and Sandie Czarnick

Happy Birthday to Sandie

50 years of marriage + 19 kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren = 70 years blessed (Sandie)

Cards may be sent to: 43 Kuester Lake, Grand Island, NE 68801

