Jerry and Virginia White celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 22, 2021. They celebrated with their family, which includes their children, Bill Mack (husband of daughter Vicki who is deceased), Deb and Ed Stoltenberg, Kris and Kurt Gillen, Steve and Laura White, Becky and Joel Hohensee and Doug and Connie White, 14 grandchildren and spouses, and 15 great-grandchildren.