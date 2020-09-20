Jim and Judy (Bergman) Webb

JIM and JUDY WEBB — HAPPY 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Jim and Judy (Bergman) were married Sept. 19, 1970, in Grand Island.
Children include son Jason and wife Stephanie of Grand Island
and son Jeremy of Mohrsville, Pa.
and grandson Jamie Webb of Grand Island.
There will be a CAR PARADE Sunday, Sept. 20, departing from Seedling Mile School, 3208 E. Seedling Mile Road, at 1 p.m. for “Drive by Congrats.” The parade will go the three blocks to their home at 3511 Andrews Ave. in Grand Island.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!