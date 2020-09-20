 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim and Judy (Bergman) Webb
0 comments

Jim and Judy (Bergman) Webb

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

JIM and JUDY WEBB — HAPPY 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Jim and Judy (Bergman) were married Sept. 19, 1970, in Grand Island.

Children include son Jason and wife Stephanie of Grand Island

and son Jeremy of Mohrsville, Pa.

and grandson Jamie Webb of Grand Island.

There will be a CAR PARADE Sunday, Sept. 20, departing from Seedling Mile School, 3208 E. Seedling Mile Road, at 1 p.m. for “Drive by Congrats.” The parade will go the three blocks to their home at 3511 Andrews Ave. in Grand Island.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts