Jim and Kathie Walker
Happy 50th Anniversary
Congratulations to Jim and Kathie (Leonard) Walker on celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 19, 1972, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The two have lived happily in Grand Island since. They raised two sons, Matt Walker of Grand Island, and the late Max Walker.
In retirement, Jim enjoys researching and restoring classic cars, Kathie takes pleasure in reading, sowing and exercising; and both enjoy spending time with friends and family. Wishing you eternal happiness on your special day.