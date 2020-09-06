Jim and Sharon Goettsche
Happy 50th Anniversary!
Jim and Sharon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12, 2020. Jim and Sharon were married Sept. 12, 1970, in O’Connor, Neb.
These 50 years of marriage have blessed them with two children, Chris Goettsche of Los Angeles and Kellie Rosenkranz and her husband Jason of Stromsburg, along with three grandchildren, Miranda, Shayden and Mason.
In celebrating their 50th anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their children. Please join us in wishing them a very happy anniversary by letting them know you’re thinking of them.
Send cards and well wishes to:
Jim and Sharon Goettsche
6482 33rd Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!