Jim and Virginia Fosket
45th Anniversary

Jim and Virginia Fosket celebrated 45 years of marriage on Jan. 8.

Let’s shower them with cards in celebration of this milestone!

Cards may be sent to:

415 W. 11th St.

Grand Island, NE 68801

Happy Anniversary!

Love,

Your Boys and Families!

