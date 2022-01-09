Joe and Phyllis Hanson

Happy 50th Anniversary

Joe and Phyllis Hanson of North Loup will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Jan. 9, 1972, at the Salem United Methodist Church east of Scotia.

They are the proud parents of three sons:

Travis Hanson and wife Candace of Troy, Ill.,

Jared Hanson and wife Joy of Liberty, Mo., and

Brandon Hanson and wife Karla of North Platte.

They have been blessed with eight grandchildren.

To help celebrate, you may send a card to:

P.O. Box 162, North Loup, NE 68859