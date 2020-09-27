John and June (Evans/Seeber) Crow

John and June Crow Celebrate 60th Anniversary
John and June (Evans/Seeber) were married Sept. 24, 1960.
In celebration of their 60th anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their children, Shelli and Lyndon Johnson of Topeka, Kan., Vicky and Andy Buhrman of Wood River, Kathy and Chris Most of Giltner and Joni and AJ Herbert of Renfrew, Ontario, Canada.
Cards and congratulations may be sent to:
1060 S.W. Fairlawn Road, Topeka, KS 66604
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!