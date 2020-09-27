 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John and June (Evans/Seeber) Crow
0 comments

John and June (Evans/Seeber) Crow

  • 0
John and June (Evans/Seeber) Crow

John and June Crow Celebrate 60th Anniversary

John and June (Evans/Seeber) were married Sept. 24, 1960.

In celebration of their 60th anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their children, Shelli and Lyndon Johnson of Topeka, Kan., Vicky and Andy Buhrman of Wood River, Kathy and Chris Most of Giltner and Joni and AJ Herbert of Renfrew, Ontario, Canada.

Cards and congratulations may be sent to:

1060 S.W. Fairlawn Road, Topeka, KS 66604

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts