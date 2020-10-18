 Skip to main content
John and Linda Sturgill — 50th Anniversary

John and Linda Sturgill are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Oct. 10, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Ansley, Neb.

Their family includes two sons and their spouses, Troy and Milissa Sturgill of Mooreland, Okla., and Travis and Melinda Sturgill of Grand Island.

They have four grandchildren, John, Evelyn, Ryker and Hynlee.

Best wishes can be sent to:

14 Sonja Drive, Doniphan, NE 68832

