John and Agnes Peters

Happy 50th Anniversary

John “Jack” and Agnes (Cymbor) Peters will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary June 5, 2021.

They were married in Saint Benedict’s Catholic Church in Carrollton, Penn. They have two children a girl, Bernadette, and a boy, Daniel, both college educated; and six grandchildren, four boys and two girls.

Agnes worked in several banks and retired with 50 years of banking service. John worked in several architectural firms as a architectural draft person and had his own drafting service business for 24 years and it was just plain fun.

Best wishes can be sent to:

John and Agnes Peters

P.O. Box 129, Carrolltown, PA 15722-0129

Phone: 1-814-344-8296

email at peters.08@live.com