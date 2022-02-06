LaVern & Jan Grubbs

Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to our parents, LaVern and Jan Grubbs, on their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married Feb. 10, 1957, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, which at that time was on Second Street. Jan and LaVern met through an introduction by friends and have lived their entire lives in Grand Island.

They raised two children, Monte Grubbs of Jefferson City, Mo., and the late Janna Gubser. They share their love with four grandchildren, Brian Grubbs of Ozark, Mo., Stephanie Ledbetter of Lincoln, Neb., Andrea Schonhardt of Jefferson City, Mo., and Alyssa Steinert of Englewood, Colo., and their eight great-grandchildren.

After retirement from the fencing business, they enjoy volunteering at St. Pauls, playing cards, and spending time with their family and friends.

Your love has certainly endured through the years, and we hope you celebrate your very special day with all the happiness you have shared together and with others.