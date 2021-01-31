 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaVern and Karen (Hargens) Woitaszewski
0 comments

LaVern and Karen (Hargens) Woitaszewski

  • 0

LaVern and Karen Woitaszewski — Happy 65th Anniversary

Celebrating 65 years of marriage are LaVern and Karen (Hargens) Woitaszewski. They were married Feb. 1, 1956, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island.

Their family includes children, Larry and Anne Woitaszewski of Wood River, Steve and Vicky English of Grand Island; grandchildren, Cameron and Lacey Woody, Lance Woitaszewski, Lily Woitaszewski, all of Wood River, Adam English of Lincoln and Justin English of Whittier, Calif.

Their children and grandchildren would love to have you shower them with cards in their honor, sent to:

10125 W. Holling Road, Wood River, NE 68883

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts