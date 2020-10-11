 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac
0 comments

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

  • 0
Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Jacob and Lydia Bohac — 1st Anniversary

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary!

They were married Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Lincoln. Lydia is the daughter of Colin and Janet (Stoeger) Wilke of Kearney, and Jacob is the son of Dale Bohac of Leigh and the late Lisa Bohac.

Lydia and Jacob are both graduates of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Lydia is the Catering Coordinator for Sodexo at Seattle Pacific University. Jacob is a Software Engineer for Snap, Inc. The Bohacs live in Seattle, Wash.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts